Financial Comparison: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Frontier Communications Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 6.22 $126.72 million $0.05 549.80 Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 1.09 -$402.00 million N/A N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications Parent.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 434.98% 2.07% 0.70% Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Frontier Communications Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33 Frontier Communications Parent 0 0 5 0 3.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.06%. Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.33%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Frontier Communications Parent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Frontier Communications Parent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

