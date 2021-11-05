Financial Contrast: FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and CAE (NYSE:CAE)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.2% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% CAE 3.50% 7.39% 2.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for FREYR Battery and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 4 0 3.00 CAE 1 4 5 0 2.40

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 63.56%. CAE has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.93%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than CAE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FREYR Battery and CAE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -19.70 CAE $2.26 billion 4.39 -$35.77 million $0.36 86.94

FREYR Battery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAE. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CAE beats FREYR Battery on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

About CAE

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers. The Defence and Security segment offers a portfolio of training centers, training services, and simulation products across the air, land, naval, and public safety market. The Healthcare segment includes patient simulation, interventional and imaging simulation, center management solutions, and learning modules. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

