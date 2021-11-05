First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of First Business Financial Services worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 977.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 136,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $30.69 on Friday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a market cap of $257.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

