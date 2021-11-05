First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $233.54

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $233.54 and traded as low as $232.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $234.99, with a volume of 94 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $743.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $12.80 per share. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

