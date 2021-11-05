First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina Buys 1,670 Shares

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $30,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $184.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.