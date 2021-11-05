First Trust Advisors LP Invests $18.38 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 486,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $38.62.

