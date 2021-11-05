First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 122,979 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of United Airlines worth $19,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($8.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

