First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.73

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 66183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 6,526.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,392,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

