Fiserv, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

FISV opened at $101.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $111.86. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $1,845,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 92,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

