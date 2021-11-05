Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells $956,160.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Five9 stock opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -215.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist dropped their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.19.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

