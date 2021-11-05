Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Up to $20.29

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $22.04. Fluor shares last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 17,082 shares.
FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.90.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.