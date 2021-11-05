Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Up to $20.29

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $22.04. Fluor shares last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 17,082 shares.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

