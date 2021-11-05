Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a £175 ($228.64) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a £117 ($152.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £165.53 ($216.26).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £126.60 ($165.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £117 ($152.86) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £138.47. The firm has a market cap of £22.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.97.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.