Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has £150 ($195.98) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of £158 ($206.43).

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £164.73 ($215.21).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £126.05 ($164.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is £138.47. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £117 ($152.86) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a market capitalization of £22.12 billion and a PE ratio of -304.09.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

