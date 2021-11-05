FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 to $1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.590-$6.990 EPS.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,213. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

