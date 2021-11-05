FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $93.42, but opened at $98.38. FMC shares last traded at $100.12, with a volume of 15,346 shares.

The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23.

About FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.