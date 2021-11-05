Fmr LLC Buys 20,219 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 5,632.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 652.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,843 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth $43,383,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth $33,986,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 866.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 759.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 686,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 606,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,755,408.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $4,779,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,203,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

