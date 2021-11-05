Fmr LLC Has $450,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.