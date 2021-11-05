Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 625,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,528,000.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $100.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.84. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.17 and a 12-month high of $101.20.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

