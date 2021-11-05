Fmr LLC Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.78. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $141.20 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

