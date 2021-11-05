Fmr LLC Sells 346 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 225,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,648,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.04.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

