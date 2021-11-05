Fmr LLC Sells 809,897 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 92.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 809,897 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NN by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NN by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NN by 11.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NN by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $225,160.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NN stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

