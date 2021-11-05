FORA Capital LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 165.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 36.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $5,713,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,969 shares of company stock worth $23,149,030 over the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

