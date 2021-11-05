Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

NYSE FOR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.49. 3,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forestar Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Forestar Group worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.