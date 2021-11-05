Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.51

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.51 and last traded at $52.09, with a volume of 285325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -277.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Formula One Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

