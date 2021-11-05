Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.15, but opened at $56.71. Forrester Research shares last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 299 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $40,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $185,962.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,262 shares of company stock valued at $394,189. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

