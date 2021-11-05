Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for 1.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.97. The stock has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 164.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

