Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 1,067 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 317,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 184,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.57 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.31.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $1,032,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,414 shares of company stock worth $95,509,460 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

