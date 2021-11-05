Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.77. 6,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

