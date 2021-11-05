Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $23.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $616.41. 24,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,789. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $643.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $587.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

