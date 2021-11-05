Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $400.43. 414,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,243,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.62 and a twelve month high of $399.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.