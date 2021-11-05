Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.49, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.89. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $345.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

