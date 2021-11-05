Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $391.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $345.00. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.17.

FTNT traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $339.41. 18,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,756. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.89. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $345.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.8% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $31,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

