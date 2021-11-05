Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research cut Fortis to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.10.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$55.95 on Monday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.21. The company has a market cap of C$26.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.66%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.