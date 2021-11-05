Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,633 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.