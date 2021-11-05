FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) PT Raised to $33.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FOX. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

FOX traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $39.31. 6,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.17.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FOX by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FOX by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FOX by 0.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,217,000 after purchasing an additional 139,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FOX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

