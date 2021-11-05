Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.990-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.92. 122,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $77,311.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,340 shares of company stock worth $2,083,088. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

