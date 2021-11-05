freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.58 ($26.56).

Several brokerages recently commented on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on freenet in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

FRA FNTN traded down €1.56 ($1.84) on Friday, hitting €21.46 ($25.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,613 shares. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.33.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

