freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €24.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €24.50 ($28.82) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

FNTN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, freenet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.58 ($26.56).

FRA FNTN opened at €21.46 ($25.25) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.33.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

