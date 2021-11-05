Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €62.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.54 ($81.81).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €59.26 ($69.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.00. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of €61.66 and a 200-day moving average of €65.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

