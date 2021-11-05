Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRE. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.88 ($57.51).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €39.15 ($46.06) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.22.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

