FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) CEO Acquires $30,261.39 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) CEO John D. Baker II purchased 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $30,261.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of FRP stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $611.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 130.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.