FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) CEO Acquires $30,261.39 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) CEO John D. Baker II purchased 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $30,261.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FRP stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $611.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 130.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FRP by 155.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FRP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of FRP by 84,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

