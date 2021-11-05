Fundamental Research Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $164.79

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Fundamental Research from $163.99 to $164.79 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) – Don’t Forget the Long Wait Times for the iPhone 13” and dated October 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

AAPL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $150.94. 1,592,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,911,438. Apple has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

