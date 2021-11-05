FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Announces Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 27.86%.

Shares of FVCB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FVCBankcorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of FVCBankcorp worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FVCB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

