FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:TFW opened at GBX 435 ($5.68) on Wednesday. FW Thorpe has a 52-week low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 525 ($6.86). The stock has a market cap of £507.48 million and a P/E ratio of 32.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 451.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 430.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

