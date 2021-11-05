FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:TFW opened at GBX 435 ($5.68) on Wednesday. FW Thorpe has a 52-week low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 525 ($6.86). The stock has a market cap of £507.48 million and a P/E ratio of 32.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 451.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 430.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
About FW Thorpe
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.