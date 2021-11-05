FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rambus in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

RMBS stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after acquiring an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 149,995 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

