FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TVTY. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 389.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 22.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

