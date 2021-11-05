FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Chegg, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chegg in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHGG. Craig Hallum cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.39.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.56. Chegg has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 16.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

