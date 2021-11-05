FY2021 EPS Estimates for ArcBest Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for ArcBest in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist increased their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

ARCB stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $640,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ArcBest by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

