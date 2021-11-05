FY2021 EPS Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franchise Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.46. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

FRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $44.09 on Friday. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 27.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

