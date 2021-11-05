FY2021 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Decreased by Analyst

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $20.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.61. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $528.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $31.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $35.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.10.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $453.55 on Friday. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 383,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,408,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

